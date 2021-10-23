AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.88. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 113,090 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$546.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.