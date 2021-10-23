Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $187,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

