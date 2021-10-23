Aidos Kuneen Reaches One Day Volume of $489,193.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $39.61 million and $489,193.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,295.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.63 or 0.06565889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00317765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.41 or 0.01018684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00089578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00434061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00278893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00246347 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

