Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$4.93. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 13,370 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a current ratio of 15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

