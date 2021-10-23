Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $185,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $40,702,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $208.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

