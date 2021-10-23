Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Alta Park Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Alta Park Capital LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.