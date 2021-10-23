Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANCUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ANCUF opened at $39.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

