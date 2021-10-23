Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allakos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.