Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.56% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.12 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.