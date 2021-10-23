Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 538,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 487,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.13 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

