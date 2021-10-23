Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 152,407 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Yandex worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 57.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 505,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 133,084 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $82.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.