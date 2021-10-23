Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

