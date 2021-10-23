Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,044 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

