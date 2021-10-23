Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 8,406 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

