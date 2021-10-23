Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,899 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Crown worth $32,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

