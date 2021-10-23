Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 700,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after buying an additional 70,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.