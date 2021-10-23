Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,856 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

