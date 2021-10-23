Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

