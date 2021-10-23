Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.49% of Omnicell worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

OMCL stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

