Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.06. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

