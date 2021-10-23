Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.79 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 297,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

