Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $29.31 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,067 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

