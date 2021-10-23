Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $31.77 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.78% of Summit Materials worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,493 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

