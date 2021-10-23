Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $33.14 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.80% of EnerSys worth $33,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9,763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

