Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $34.64 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 125,630 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $34,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

