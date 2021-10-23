Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $36.05 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

