Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $36.32 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641,012 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.53% of Alcoa worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

