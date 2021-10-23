Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Teleflex worth $33,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

NYSE:TFX opened at $376.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

