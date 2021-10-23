Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $305,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 109.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 74.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.