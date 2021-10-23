Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 24,208 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.99% of Lindsay worth $35,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $2,033,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

