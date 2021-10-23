Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,106 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.80% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $32,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

