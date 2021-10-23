Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1,078.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $33,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 85,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

