Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,110 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of Juniper Networks worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

