Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 268,853 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268,853 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of United Airlines worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.