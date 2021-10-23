Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,373 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 4.46% of Hess Midstream worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.