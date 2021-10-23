Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$138.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

