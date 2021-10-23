Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report sales of $376.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

