Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $53,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $15,629,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 704,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

