Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,589.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

