Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 403.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $99.46 on Friday, reaching $3,335.55. 3,133,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,362. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

