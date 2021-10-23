Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 412,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

