Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $72.29 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

