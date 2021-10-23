American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.14. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 167,385 shares changing hands.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

