America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

