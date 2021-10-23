Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

