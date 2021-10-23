AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $469,029.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

