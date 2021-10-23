Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.62. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 15,740 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

