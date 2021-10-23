Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

