Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

