Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.76. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. 43,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,504. Rogers has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $193.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

